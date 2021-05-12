Full 2021 NFL Week 1 regular season schedule released

Sharing is caring!

We are just under 4 months away from the kickoff of the 2021 NFL regular season and we now know the full schedule for Week 1!

As you can see below, the first game of the season will be on Thursday, September 9 and it will feature Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

As you have probably heard by now, our Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

The full Week 1 schedule for the 2021 NFL regular season has now been announced. A look at all 16 games: pic.twitter.com/mbhlkKAjwW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2021