W.G. Brady

Full 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Revealed

Lions News Reports

The 2024 Detroit Lions schedule has leaked

With the 2024 NFL Schedule set to officially drop tonight, Detroit Lions fans are buzzing with anticipation. However, a leak on social media has given us a sneak peek at the challenges and showdowns that await the Lions in the upcoming season.

Summary:

The Detroit Lions’ full 2024 regular season schedule has been prematurely revealed on social media, courtesy of @LionsRoyalty on X (formerly Twitter). After a stellar 12-5 record last season, the Lions are poised to tackle another ambitious slate of games, aiming to surpass last year’s NFC North triumph and their deep playoff run.

The Big Picture: 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Leaked

The Detroit Lions have a challenging schedule ahead, with several primetime games that highlight their rising status in the league. Here’s the full rundown of their 2024 regular season games:

WeekOpponentNote
1Vs. Los Angeles RamsSNF*
2Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
3@ Arizona Cardinals*
4Vs. Seattle SeahawksMNF*
5BYE WEEK
6@ Dallas Cowboys*
7@ Minnesota Vikings*
8Vs. Tennessee Titans*
9@ Green Bay Packers*
10@ Houston TexansSNF
11Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars*
12@ Indianapolis Colts*
13Vs. Chicago BearsThanksgiving*
14Vs. Green Bay PackersTNF*
15Vs. Buffalo Bills*
16@ Chicago Bears*
17@ San Francisco 49ersMNF*
18Vs. Minnesota Vikings*
TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Leaked Schedule Early Reveal: The Detroit Lions’ full 2024 NFL schedule was unofficially released on social media, providing fans with early insights into the team’s matchups throughout the season, including several high-profile games.
  2. Prime Time Highlights: The Lions are slated for multiple prime time appearances, indicating the NFL’s recognition of the team’s growing appeal. Notable games include season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, a Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, and a Thanksgiving Day game versus the Chicago Bears.
  3. Challenging Road Ahead: After a successful 12-5 season and a deep playoff run, the Lions face a challenging schedule in 2024, including games against tough opponents like the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills, testing their ability to compete at the highest levels again.

The Bottom Line:

The Lions are not just facing a series of games; they are navigating a gauntlet of high-stakes battles that will test their mettle. With multiple games scheduled for Sunday Night Football (SNF), Monday Night Football (MNF), and special appearances on Thanksgiving and Thursday Night Football (TNF), Detroit’s 2024 season will be one to watch closely.

As the Lions prepare to make another ambitious charge for the top, fans can start marking their calendars. From prime matchups like the season opener against the Rams on SNF to a Thanksgiving classic against the Bears, the 2024 season promises high drama and fierce competition. Stay tuned for official confirmations and get ready for a thrilling football year in Detroit!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
