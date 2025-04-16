Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and if you’re a Detroit Lions fan, you’re probably obsessing over every mock draft out there. One of the most trusted voices in the business, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, just dropped a full seven-round projection—and his picks for Detroit are both bold and strategic.

Let’s break down Brugler’s entire mock haul for the Lions, with some context on how each player could fit into Dan Campbell’s team in 2025 and beyond.

Round 1, Pick 28: CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)

This pick might raise a few eyebrows, especially since Detroit already added D.J. Reed and drafted Terrion Arnold in the first round last year. But Hairston’s blazing 4.28 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical prove he’s one of the most athletic corners in the class. While he’s not the most physical tackler, his coverage skills would help elevate a secondary that struggled in key moments last season.

Round 2, Pick 60: EDGE JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)

Finally—some help for Aidan Hutchinson off the edge. With new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard now in charge, expect the Lions to get more aggressive in their pass-rush packages. Tuimoloau was once projected as a top-10 pick, and though his production didn’t always match the hype, his potential is off the charts. If he clicks in Detroit’s system, this pick could be a massive steal.

Round 3, Pick 102: OT/G Wyatt Milum (West Virginia)

Given that Christian Mahogany is currently penciled in as the starter at right guard and Graham Glasgow is holding down left guard after a rocky 2024 season, adding interior line depth is a must. Milum has experience at tackle but projects as a guard in the NFL, giving Detroit a developmental starter who could compete in camp and provide insurance at multiple positions.

Round 4, Pick 130: LB Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon)

This is a classic Brad Holmes pick—productive, versatile, and flying a bit under the radar. Bassa brings speed and coverage ability to the linebacker group, something that could help spell Jack Campbell or cover tight ends on third down. With Alex Anzalone in the final year of his deal, this move also sets the Lions up for the future.

Round 6, Pick 196: DT Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia)

You want trench toughness? Stackhouse is your guy. He’s not flashy, but he’s reliable and can eat up space in the middle. This is exactly the type of rotational depth the Lions love to add late in the draft. Expect him to push for a backup nose tackle role behind DJ Reader.

Round 7, Pick 228: WR Nick Nash (San Jose State)

Nash isn’t a big name, but he’s the kind of high-character, hard-working player who fits Dan Campbell’s mold. With Kalif Raymond’s future uncertain and Jameson Williams’ extension situation looming, adding cheap speed and special teams value here makes sense.

Round 7, Pick 244: S Rayuan Lane III (Navy)

Another late-round flier who fits the culture. Lane is a physical safety with strong leadership traits—an ideal special teamer with developmental upside. He could challenge for a back-end roster spot in a secondary that’s getting younger and faster.

The Bottom Line

Dane Brugler’s seven-round Lions mock hits all the right notes—athleticism, scheme fit, and long-term roster building. While none of these picks scream splashy, they reflect the methodical, culture-driven approach that’s helped Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell turn Detroit into a contender.