Monday, March 23, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Full 7-Round Detroit Lions mock draft includes trade down with Big Ten touch

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Now that we are about a month out from the 2020 NFL Draft, we thought it would be fun to put together some Detroit Lions full 7-round mock drafts that almost certainly will not end up playing out! (Just like every other mock draft you have read)

In the mock draft that you see below, the Lions trade back with the Miami Dolphins for multiple picks.

With the No. 5 pick, the Lions select CB Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State because Bob Quinn traded Darius Slay without replacing him (yes, I am not happy). In addition, that Lions grab RB Jonathan Taylor, EDGE Joshua Uche, IOL Ben Brededon, S Jordan Fuller, CB Josiah Scott, CB Lavert Hill, and DL Mike Panasiuk out of the Big Ten.

Nation, would you be happy if the Detroit Lions draft played out this way?

