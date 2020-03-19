44.8 F
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Full Darius Slay interview from Mitch Albom Show

By Arnold Powell


Arnold Powell

On Thursday night, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay joined The Mitch Albom Show on WJR and he did not hold back at all when speaking about Lions head coach, Matt Patricia.

Slay clearly wanted out of Detroit and it sounds like Patricia was a big reason why.

Here is the full interview, broken up into four parts.

