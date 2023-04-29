Merch
Full Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Class

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NFL Draft is officially a wrap for the Detroit Lions as they added eight players to their roster, including RB Jahmyr Gibbs and LB Jack Campbell, who they selected in the opening round. In all, the Lions selected five offensive players and three defensive players, which probably surprises some people.

2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Script No. 2 pick Detroit Sports Nation

Key Points

  • The NFL Draft has completed
  • The Lions ended up selecting eight players
  • The Lions picked 5 offensive player and 3 defensive players

Detroit Lions’ Full 2023 NFL Draft Class

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes did what he believed was best

Only time will tell how this class pans out, but there is no question about it that Lions GM Brad Holmes is not afraid to make the picks that he believes in. He trusts himself, and he trusts his staff, and up to this point, that strategy has paid off. Let's hope it continues with the Class of 2023

