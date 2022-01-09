Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos star Bob Saget dies

According to a report from ABC News, Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

Saget was known best for starring on ‘Full House’ and hosting ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’.

From Billboard:

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the department’s statement read. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”