Full video of Jamaal William’s emotional speech to Lions’ teammates goes viral

On Wednesday night, HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Training Camp with the Detroit Lions kicked off, and running back Jamaal Williams has everybody talking after his emotional speech.

We previously passed along a click of Williams’ speech but we now have the full video to pass along.

Here is an excerpt of some of his speech, via The Athletic:

“I wanna let you all know, man. Today is the minimum of effort. Tomorrow we’re going to come back even better. I know we started out slow. I know we got pads on the first day coming back. I know we looking at Coach crazy, but we’ve got to believe in him, you know what I mean? He gonna put us in the right position. We’ve just got to come out here and be dogs. We’ve got to come out there and know we’ve got to be champions. If today, y’all think this is it, this ain’t it. We’ve got to keep going.

“Do not give up. Do not feel like you tired. When you tired, think of last year, and think of that f—cking record. Every time I get tired, or I think I can’t go no more, I think of the f—king record. That ain’t us. We can make it.

“If you gonna piss like a puppy, stay on the porch and let the big dogs eat. Let them on the f—cking field. Have some heart. I get emotional about this. I’m about to cry ’cause I care about y’all. Last year wasn’t it. Last year got me angry for this year. I’m trying to be better for y’all. When you see me tired, I’ma keep going. Remember your why. Remember why you play football.”

Check it out.

Folks, if this does not give you chills, you may want to check to make sure you have a pulse.

Jamaal Williams is not scared of anything

“People think they understand what type of football player I am, and they don’t have no clue what I can do. I literally can take anybody’s ankles,” Williams told reporters. “I ain’t scared of nobody. Route running, running the ball, blocking… I have no problem having confidence in myself. Because I know what type of player I am and what type of work I put in. I ain’t scared of nothing. Look at my hair, man. Baby dreads, ugly face. I don’t care.”

“I’m just trying to step up more as the leader that I am,” Williams conveyed. “When I see something or how I’m feeling, I just want to make my teammates understand how I’m feeling and what we can do better and what type of team we can be. “It’s really just a mindset, and I feel like the more we talk about, and the more that we keep this level of expectation for ourselves, everybody else on the team is going to get contagious. And, then they (will) see we really can do something special here. It’s all mental.”

