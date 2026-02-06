Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft: Is Gabe Jacas the Answer?

If the Detroit Lions are serious about giving Aidan Hutchinson a true partner off the edge, Gabe Jacas is exactly the type of prospect that belongs in the conversation.

He’s not flashy. He’s not a social-media darling. But he checks a lot of the boxes the Lions have consistently valued under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell: toughness, effort, production, and the ability to impact games without needing the spotlight.

Gabe Jacas wingman for Aidan Hutchinson

Let’s start with the production, because it matters.

Jacas leaves Illinois as one of the most productive edge defenders in the country, finishing his college career with 27 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and well over 180 tackles. In his final season, he emerged as the Big Ten’s sack leader, proving he wasn’t just a complementary piece, he was the guy offenses had to plan around.

That kind of consistency isn’t an accident.

Why his game fits Detroit

When you dig into Jacas’ scouting profile, a few themes jump off immediately:

Relentless motor — plays hard every snap, even when he’s not winning cleanly

That’s a strong match for what Detroit already has in Hutchinson. The Lions don’t need Jacas to be a superstar on Day 1. They need him to be the other problem, the guy who punishes protections when all the attention tilts toward No. 97.

Showing it against NFL talent

One of the most encouraging signs for Jacas has been how his game translated when the competition level jumped.

Against NFL-caliber linemen in an all-star setting, Jacas held his own, flashing the same energy, leverage, and competitiveness that showed up on Saturdays. That’s important, because it suggests his production wasn’t just college chaos, it was built on traits that scale.

What role would Jacas play in Detroit?

If the Lions drafted Jacas, the early blueprint is pretty clear:

Rotational EDGE with a path to expanded snaps

The ideal outcome is obvious: Hutchinson draws doubles, Jacas gets one-on-ones, and quarterbacks are forced to speed things up. That’s how sack numbers spike, not just for one guy, but for the entire front.

3 Key Points Before The Bottom Line

Effort travels: Jacas’ play style fits the Lions’ culture and doesn’t disappear when things get tough.

Jacas’ play style fits the Lions’ culture and doesn’t disappear when things get tough. Complement matters more than star power: Detroit doesn’t need another alpha — they need someone who makes offenses pay for focusing on Hutchinson.

Detroit doesn’t need another alpha — they need someone who makes offenses pay for focusing on Hutchinson. Development upside is real: With NFL coaching and a rotational role early, Jacas has room to grow into a long-term starter.

Bottom Line

Is Gabe Jacas the next wingman for Aidan Hutchinson? Personally, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE his game, and I would not be surprised at all if the Lions select him in the upcoming NFL Draft.

He’s productive, physical, and relentless, three traits Detroit prioritizes. If the Lions are looking for a young, cost-controlled edge defender who can grow into a bigger role while benefiting from Hutchinson’s presence, Jacas makes a ton of sense.

He may not be the loudest name in the draft, but he feels like a very “Lions” pick.