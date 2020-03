For today’s Game of the Day, we turn back the clock to 1997 when the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 2-1 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

With the win, the Red Wings swept the Flyers to win their first Stanley Cup since 1955.

Here is the full game for you to enjoy. It sure is nice to see Mr. Ilitch so happy!