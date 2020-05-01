41.2 F
Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers advance to 2012 World Series with blowout win vs. Yankees (VIDEO)

We continue our Game of the Day series with a classic Detroit Tigers playoff match from the 2012 American League Championship Series!
6
The Tigers swept the New York Yankees in a quick four games to advance to the World Series for the second time since 2006, taking the deciding game at Comerica Park by an 8-1 final score.

A pair of RBI singles from Delmon Young in the first and Avisaíl García in the third innings got the scoring going for Detroit, before a pair of two-run home runs from Miguel Cabrera and Jhonny Peralta broke things wide open. Closer Phil Coke would seal the win.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjOCOrCpWjg

Delmon Young was named ALCS MVP after hitting .353 with two home runs and six RBI.

By Michael Whitaker

