Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers tie 2006 ALDS with huge win at Yankee Stadium

We continue our Game of the Day series as we await the return of sports with a classic Detroit Tigers matchup from that magical 2006 season.

Let’s throw it back to Yankee Stadium on October 5 2006. The Tigers had fallen the previous game by an 8-4 final, and were looking to return home to Comerica Park with a 1-1 split.

Thanks to key hits from Marcus Thames and Carlos Guillén as well as pitching from Jamie Walker and Joel Zumaya, the Tigers were able to claw their way back into the series.

In the end, it was Todd Jones earning the save. The ALDS shifted to Comerica Park where the Tigers would take the next two to advance to the ALCS!