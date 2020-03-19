44 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 19, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers tie 2006 ALDS with huge win at Yankee Stadium

The Detroit Tigers were able to tie up the 2006 ALDS with a huge Game 2 win at Yankee Stadium.

By Michael Whitaker


Detroit
light rain
44 ° F
46 °
42 °
100 %
3.5mph
90 %
Fri
61 °
Sat
36 °
Sun
38 °
Mon
53 °
Tue
48 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles working on trade for Darius Slay

According to reports, Darius Slay has likely played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform as he is...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay bashes Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

On Thursday morning, it became official that the Detroit Lions had traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay may ‘break the internet’ with most recent tweet

On Wednesday evening, news broke that the Detroit Lions were signing free agent CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year,...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We continue our Game of the Day series as we await the return of sports with a classic Detroit Tigers matchup from that magical 2006 season.

Let’s throw it back to Yankee Stadium on October 5 2006. The Tigers had fallen the previous game by an 8-4 final, and were looking to return home to Comerica Park with a 1-1 split.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to key hits from Marcus Thames and Carlos Guillén as well as pitching from Jamie Walker and Joel Zumaya, the Tigers were able to claw their way back into the series.

- Advertisement -

In the end, it was Todd Jones earning the save. The ALDS shifted to Comerica Park where the Tigers would take the next two to advance to the ALCS!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleStage was set for Tom Brady divorce from New England in 2017
Next articleDarius Slay hints there is more to come in regards to Lions HC Matt Patricia

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay reveals why he does not respect Matt Patricia

Arnold Powell - 0
It has been quite the day for former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay. Early this morning, news broke that he was being traded to the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay hints there is more to come in regards to Lions HC Matt Patricia

Arnold Powell - 0
Darius Slay may not be done quite yet. http://gty.im/1195501143 On Thursday evening, Slay joined Mitch Albom on The Mitch Albom Show and he had some interesting...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers tie 2006 ALDS with huge win at Yankee Stadium

Michael Whitaker - 0
We continue our Game of the Day series as we await the return of sports with a classic Detroit Tigers matchup from that magical...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Stage was set for Tom Brady divorce from New England in 2017

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs after two decades and six Super Bowl titles...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Major League Baseball could skip 2020 Draft

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
Well, this is some news the Detroit Tigers don't want to hear! According to reports, Major League Baseball could skip the 2020 Draft to save...
Read more

Former Detroit Tigers P Justin Verlander undergoes surgery, will miss six weeks

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander will be missing some time. http://gty.im/1211249885 The Houston Astros ace has undergone a surgical procedure to correct an issue...
Read more

Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers defeat San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win 1984 World Series

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
As we continue our Game of the Day series, we look back to 1984 when the Detroit Tigers defeated the San Diego Padres in...
Read more

Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila discusses the franchise’s immediate plans

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
As Spring Training competition has been cancelled by Major League Baseball as well as the start of the regular season being pushed back at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.