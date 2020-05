Our Game of the Day series continues tonight as we throw it back to the magical 1984 Detroit Tigers season that resulted in a World Series victory over the San Diego Padres!

Game 1 of the 1984 World Series took place at San Diego’s Jack Murphy Stadium on October 9. Pitcher Jack Morris pitched a complete game, while a two-run home run from Larry Herndon in the fifth inning would give Detroit the lead back after trailing 2-1.