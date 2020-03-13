38.7 F
Detroit
Friday, March 13, 2020
U of M News

Game of The Day: Michigan beats Seton Hall, wins 1989 National Championship

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

It has been over 30 years since the University of Michigan won the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The Wolverines have had made it back to the finals multiple times over the years but have come up just short of sealing the deal.

That being said, let’s flashback to 1989 when Michigan took on Seton Hall in the NCAA National Championship game.

The Wolverines, who were coached by Steve Fisher and led by the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Glen Rice, were able to hold on for a 80-79 overtime win over Seton Hall.

Here is the full game. Enjoy!

