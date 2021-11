Michigan beats Seton Hall, wins 1989 National Championship

*Michigan plays Seton Hall on Tuesday night so we thought it would be fun to take a look back to when the Wolverines won the 1989 NCAA National Championship.

It has been over 30 years since the University of Michigan won the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The Wolverines have had made it back to the finals multiple times over the years but have come up just short of sealing the deal.

That being said, let’s flashback to 1989 when Michigan took on Seton Hall in the NCAA National Championship game.

The Wolverines, who were coached by Steve Fisher and led by the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Glen Rice, were able to hold on for a 80-79 overtime win over Seton Hall.

Here is the full game. Enjoy!