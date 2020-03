We continue our Game of the Day series as we await the return of sports with a classic collegiate matchup that took place on this day in 1993 at the Kingdome in Seattle!

The Michigan Wolverines were able to take down Temple University by a 77-72 final score to earn their second straight berth in the Final Four. Chris Webber scored 13 points while adding 12 rebounds and five blocks, while Jalen Rose added 17.