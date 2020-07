Our Game of the Day series continues by going back to the legendary 2004 Detroit Pistons season, and re-living them punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals with a home Game 7 victory over the New Jersey Nets!

The Pistons’ trademark defense was on display the whole night, limiting New Jersey to a mere 69 points. Finals MVP-to-be Chauncey Billups led Detroit in scoring with 22 points, while Rip Hamilton added 21.