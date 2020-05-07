41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Game of the Day: Pistons take down Bulls in Game 2 of 1989 ECF (VIDEO)

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

Dear Rod Beard: The Detroit ‘Bad Boys’ don’t need, nor want your sympathy

Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been watching "The Last Dance" docuseries which has been airing on ESPN over the past three Sundays, you have gotten the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Phil Jackson exposes Detroit Pistons 1999 blockbuster trade offer for Kobe Bryant

Arnold Powell - 0
We have all heard about Kobe Bryant vetoing a trade to the Detroit Pistons in 2007 but according to former Los Angeles Lakers head...
Read more

Featured Video

Our Game of the Day series continues today as we throw it back to the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the rival Chicago Bulls from The Palace of Auburn Hills!

And of course, since the rivalry between the two sides has been rekindled thanks to the documentary “The Last Dance”, it’s a great memory!

The Pistons tied the series at 1-1 apiece thanks to a 100-91 win on the backs of 33 points from Isiah Thomas and 20 from Joe Dumars.

The Bulls countered with 27 from Michael Jordan, along with 16 from Horace Grant.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous article2 Leading candidates to become the Detroit Red Wings next head coach
Next articleDetroit Lions Week 1 and Week 17 matchups leaked

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.