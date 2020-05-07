Game of the Day: Pistons take down Bulls in Game 2 of 1989 ECF (VIDEO)

Our Game of the Day series continues today as we throw it back to the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the rival Chicago Bulls from The Palace of Auburn Hills!

And of course, since the rivalry between the two sides has been rekindled thanks to the documentary “The Last Dance”, it’s a great memory!

The Pistons tied the series at 1-1 apiece thanks to a 100-91 win on the backs of 33 points from Isiah Thomas and 20 from Joe Dumars.

The Bulls countered with 27 from Michael Jordan, along with 16 from Horace Grant.