Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings advance to Stanley Cup Finals with victory over Stars (VIDEO)

We’re throwing it back to the legendary 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings season for the latest edition in our Game of the Day series!

The Red Wings sought to close out the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals, finding themselves with a 3-0 series stranglehold entering Game 4. However, the Stars were able to push back, winning the next two games and planting a few seeds of doubt.

However, Detroit was able to handle business in Game 6 back in Dallas at American Airlines Center. A quick 3-0 first period lead set the tone en route to a 4-1 victory and the team’s first berth in the Stanley Cup Finals in six years.

By Michael Whitaker

