Game of the Day: Red Wings blast Avalanche 6-0 in Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals

Our Game of the Day series continues, and we’re throwing it back to the magical 1996-97 Detroit Red Wings season for this one. The legendary rivalry between Detroit and the Colorado Avalanche continued with a playoff matchup one year after their initial postseason battle ended with an Avalanche trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, and a wounded Red Wings team vowing revenge.

Detroit took down Colorado in Game 4 of the conference championship series with an absolute dominant display, prevailing by a 6-0 score. Two goals each from forwards Igor Larionov and Kirk Maltby as well as tallies from Sergei Fedorov and Slava Kozlov set the scoring pace.

Though Colorado would return the favor in Game 5 in Denver, Detroit advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals back in Detroit in Game 6.