48.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:

Game of the Day: Red Wings blast Avalanche 6-0 in Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals

Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals was no contest!

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
48.4 ° F
50 °
46 °
61 %
1.9mph
90 %
Thu
49 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
56 °
Mon
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Our Game of the Day series continues, and we’re throwing it back to the magical 1996-97 Detroit Red Wings season for this one. The legendary rivalry between Detroit and the Colorado Avalanche continued with a playoff matchup one year after their initial postseason battle ended with an Avalanche trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, and a wounded Red Wings team vowing revenge.

Detroit took down Colorado in Game 4 of the conference championship series with an absolute dominant display, prevailing by a 6-0 score. Two goals each from forwards Igor Larionov and Kirk Maltby as well as tallies from Sergei Fedorov and Slava Kozlov set the scoring pace.

Though Colorado would return the favor in Game 5 in Denver, Detroit advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals back in Detroit in Game 6.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMichigan State Athletic Director issues strong defense of Tom Izzo
Next articleMatthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Executives rip Detroit Lions Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

Near the end of the 2019 regular season, news broke that the Detroit Lions' powers that be had made...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's no question about it - Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was playing some MVP level football before the injuries to his back forced...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings blast Avalanche 6-0 in Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals

Michael Whitaker - 0
Our Game of the Day series continues, and we're throwing it back to the magical 1996-97 Detroit Red Wings season for this one. The...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan State Athletic Director issues strong defense of Tom Izzo

Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo found himself back in the headlines today thanks to a report from ESPN saying that he contacted...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate between Calvin Johnson and Terrell Owens

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's absolutely no "disputing" who Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes was the greatest player in NFL history to wear the jersey number 81....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Flashback: Bob Probert TKO’s Colorado’s Scott Parker (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert was as tough as they came. And he continued his reputation as one of the NHL's top...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s best free-agent signings – No. 5

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
As we await the return of hockey, we've been counting down some of the moves made from former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland....
Read more

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin scores highlight-reel OT winner vs. Maple Leafs (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were scheduled to play the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight before the spread of coronavirus caused the pausing of gameplay. And...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal performs magic trick to brighten your day [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
We are going through some tough times right now and many celebrities are taking to social media to try and cheer us up. The latest...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.