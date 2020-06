The Detroit Red Wings earned their second of back to back Stanley Cup titles in 1998, and has they had done the previous two years in the playoffs, they had to go through the St. Louis Blues to advance.

St. Louis was able to stave off elimination in Game 5 at Joe Louis Arena with a 3-1 win over Detroit to prolong their season, but the Red Wings would extinguish any hopes of a Game 7 with a dominating performance in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.