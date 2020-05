Our Game of the Day series continues as we look back to the 2008 Stanley Cup Finals, during which the Detroit Red Wings would ultimately emerge with their 11th championship in team history.

Game 2 saw Detroit’s second consecutive shutout of the Penguins with a 3-0 win. Brad Stuart, Tomas Holmstrom, and Valtteri Filppula all tallied, while Chris Osgood made 22 saves.