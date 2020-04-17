57.1 F
Updated:

Game of the Day: Red Wings take 3-0 lead in 1998 Stanley Cup Finals with win over Capitals (VIDEO)

The Red Wings took a 3-0 stranglehold in the 1998 Stanley Cup Finals!

By Michael Whitaker

Our Game of the Day series continues as we take a trip to the nation’s capitol for Game 3 of the 1998 Stanley Cup Finals between the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals.

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit had taken a 2-0 series lead with a wild 5-4 overtime comeback win in Game 2, but the Caps were looking to take advantage of their rocking home crowd in their first ever Stanley Cup Finals home game. However, Tomas Holmstrom would immediately quiet them down, poking in a rebound of a Steve Yzerman drive to the net less than a minute into the contest.

With the score tied at 1-1 late in the third period, Sergei Fedorov would give Detroit the lead with the game-winner.

Comments

