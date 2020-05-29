41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Game of the Day: Tigers take 2-0 lead over Royals in 1984 ALCS (VIDEO)

Related Articles

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera drops rap single [Audio]

Don Drysdale - 0
During quarantine, people have been doing all kinds of things to stay busy. Some have learned a foreign language, some have put together 10,000...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Take Cover! Top 10 ‘Biggest’ Detroit Tigers since 1990

Arnold Powell - 0
When we think about the best athletes in the world, we usually think about players who are in tip-top condition. They can run fast,...
Read more

Game of the Day: Tigers take 2-0 lead over Royals in 1984 ALCS (VIDEO)

Modified date:

Our Game of the Day Series continues by throwing it back to the legendary 1984 Detroit Tigers season!

After a convincing Game 1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the ALCS, the Tigers would increase their series lead to 2-0 with a 5-3 win in Game 2 in 11 innings. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Kirk Gibson and Lance Parrish put the Tigers up 2–0, and a third inning home run by Gibson would increase the lead to 3-0.

Pitcher Dan Petry gave up two runs in seven innings, while Johnny Grubb hit a double off Dan Quisenberry in the eleventh inning to drive in Darrell Evans and Ruppert Jones for the game winning runs.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleNBA Commissioner Adam Silver has set a target return date

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!