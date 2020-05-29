Game of the Day: Tigers take 2-0 lead over Royals in 1984 ALCS (VIDEO)

Our Game of the Day Series continues by throwing it back to the legendary 1984 Detroit Tigers season!

After a convincing Game 1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the ALCS, the Tigers would increase their series lead to 2-0 with a 5-3 win in Game 2 in 11 innings. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Kirk Gibson and Lance Parrish put the Tigers up 2–0, and a third inning home run by Gibson would increase the lead to 3-0.

Pitcher Dan Petry gave up two runs in seven innings, while Johnny Grubb hit a double off Dan Quisenberry in the eleventh inning to drive in Darrell Evans and Ruppert Jones for the game winning runs.