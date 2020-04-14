Game of the Day: USA defeats Canada in 1st matchup in 2010 Vancouver Olympics

We’re continuing our Game of the Day series by throwing it back to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmzQBhauC7c

The United States surprised host country Canada with a 5-3 win to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brian Rafalski scored twice, along with Livonia, Mich. native Ryan Kesler, Jamie Langenbrunner, and Chris Drury. Former Michigan State Spartans goaltender Ryan Miller made 42 saves.

Of course, the two countries would meet again in the Gold Medal game, a 3-2 overtime Canadian win.