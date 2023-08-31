Game Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Michigan State Spartans will kick off their 2023 season against Central Michigan University. The Spartans finished the Big Ten last season 5-7 and 3-6. At the same time, Central Michigan finished 2022 4-8 and 3-5 in the Mid-American Conference. This is the Spartans' fourth season being led by Head Coach Mel Tucker, who is 18-14 at Michigan State and only has one bowl game appearance during his tenure; he will look to change that in 2023 starting with this week one matchup against the Chippewas.

Michigan State Spartans 0-0 (0-0 Big Ten) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas 0-0 (0-0 MAC)

Date: Friday, September 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FS1

Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Line: Spartans -14.0

Season Stats (2022)

Michigan State

2022 Record — 5-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)

2022 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 4,236 (353 YDS/G)

Passing Yards: 2,880 (240 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards: 1,356 (113 YDS/G)

2022 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 4,998 (416.5 YDS/G)

Passing Yards Allowed: 2,855 passing yards allowed (237.9 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 2,143 rushing yards allowed (178.6 YDS/G)

2022 Cumulative Points Scored: 293 (24.4 PPG)

2022 Cumulative Points Allowed: 329 (27.4 PPG)

2023 Ranking: 58

Central Michigan

2022 Record —4-8 (3-5 in MAC)

2022 Offense (per game averages)

Total Yards: 4,422 (368.5 YDS/G)

Passing Yards: 2,497 (208.1 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards: 1,925 (160.4 YDS/G)

2022 Defense (per game averages)

Total Yards Allowed: 4,490 (374.2 YDS/G)

Passing Yards Allowed: 2,678 (223.2 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 1,812 (151 YDS/G)

2022 Cumulative Points Scored: 297 (24.75 PPG)

2022 Cumulative Points Allowed: 338 (28.17 PPG)

2023 Ranking: 106

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: Michigan States leads 8-3-0

Current streak: Michigan State has won the past four matchups

Last Michigan State win: September 29, 2018 (31-20)

Last Central Michigan win: September 12, 2009 (29-27)

Top Players (2022 Stats)

Michigan State Spartans

Passing: Noah Kim – 14-19, 174 yards, 3-0 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Jalen Berger – 148 ATT, 683 YDS, 6 TD

Receiving: Tre Mosley – 35 REC, 359 YDS, 4 TD

Tackles: Cal Haladay – 120 Tackles (42-78)

Sacks: Jacoby Windmon – 5.5 Sacks

Interceptions: Charles Brantley & Jacoby Windmon – 1 INT

Central Michigan Chippewas

Passing: Jase Bauer – 35-59, 435 YDS, 1-5 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Marion Lukes – 51 ATT, 323 YDS, 3 TD

Receiving: Jalen McCaughy – 20 REC, 313 YDS, 2 TD

Tackles: Kyle Moretti – 94 Total Tackles (60-34)

Sacks: Kyle Moretti – 3.0 Sacks

Interceptions: Trey Jones – 2 INT

Michigan State Players To Watch:

Offense: Running Back – Jalen Berger – Junior

Berger transferred from Wisconsin University to Michigan State following the 2021 season. Last year, in his first season with the Spartans, he played in 12 games, carrying the ball 148 times for 683 yards, which led the team, and he had six touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 128 yards. If the Spartans want to come out on top, they must establish the run game and use Berger as much as possible.

Defense: Linebacker – Cal Haladay – Junior

Haladay was the leader on defense for the Spartans, playing in all 12 games and recording a team-leading 120 total tackles (42 solo and 78 combined). He also had 11 total tackles for a loss and recorded 1.5 sacks. Haladay also had one fumble recovery for 21 yards and a forced fumble. Look for Haladay to make life challenging for the Chippewas backfield in this one.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan State will kick off their season on Friday night against Central Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is 8-3-0 against Central Michigan All-Time. Players to Watch for Michigan State are Running Back Jalen Berger and Linebacker Cal Haladay.

The Michigan State Spartans will have a new quarterback under center this year after the transfer of Peyton Thorne to Auburn. All signs point to Noah Kim being the guy, but they may also take a look at Freshman Katin Houser as the season progresses. Despite losing Thorne and Jayden Reed on offense, the Spartans still have some playmakers who could steal games for Michigan State, and they will look to start the 2023 season 1-0 with a win over Central Michigan.