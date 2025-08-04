Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Gardner White Bets Big on Lions with Super Bowl Furniture Promo

Michigan's Gardner White is offering free furniture if the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl during their Super Sale from August 4-13, highlighting their strong connection with the local fanbase.
Table of Contents

Gardner White Launches “Free Furniture If Lions Win” Super Bowl Promo

Detroit Lions fans, here’s a little extra reason to believe this could be the year: Gardner White is offering free furniture if the Lions win Super Bowl LX. Yes, you read that right.

Detroit Lions

Buy Now, Get a Rebate If the Lions Win It All

As part of their second annual Super Sale (running August 4–13), the Michigan-based furniture retailer is putting serious faith in the Lions — and giving customers a shot at scoring big. Any furniture or mattress bought in-store or online during the sale window will qualify for a full rebate if the Lions win the Super Bowl on February 8, 2026.

That would be the first Super Bowl title in franchise history, and with the team currently sitting at 9-to-1 odds (5th-best in the NFL), this isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. The closest came was winning pre-Super Bowl championships in 1935, 1952, 1953, and 1957.

“The energy around last year’s Super Sale was incredible, and we’re thrilled to bring it back for year two. The passion of Detroit Lions fans and the pride of our community are unmatched. We’re proud to partner with the Lions and cheer the team on all the way.”

-Rachel Stewart, Gardner White CEO via PR Newswire

Bonus Contest: Youth Game Ball Delivery at Ford Field

As part of the campaign, Gardner White is also launching the “Game Ball Delivery” contest, giving kids a chance to deliver the official game ball to Roary, the Lions’ mascot, before each home game. Parents can enter their child at any of the retailer’s 18 Michigan locations starting mid-August.

A Detroit Brand Betting on a Detroit Team

The campaign ties Gardner White even more deeply to the local fan base, riding the wave of excitement that’s been building around the Lions. It’s clever marketing, but more than that, it’s a reflection of how the team’s rise is energizing the entire state.

So, if you were already thinking about buying that new couch or mattress, now might be the time. If the Lions finally get over the hump and win it all, you just might get it for free.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

