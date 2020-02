On Saturday night, legendary country music artist Garth Brooks was in Detroit as he performed in front of 70,000 screaming fans at Ford Field.

When Brooks walked out on stage, he was wearing a No. 20 Barry Sanders jersey, which he wore for the duration of the 2-hour concert. Brooks, who attended Oklahoma State (same a Sanders), told the Ford Field crowd that Sanders is the greatest NFL player of all-time.

Check it out.

You rock, Garth!