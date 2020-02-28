22.1 F
Friday, February 28, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Garth Brooks replies to Barry Sanders request for him to be his VP

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

If you have not yet heard, Garth Brooks was in town this past weekend to perform at Ford Field in Detroit.

When Brooks came out onto the stage, he was wearing a No. 20 Barry Sanders jersey and the crowd went crazy. After all, Ford Field is the home of the Detroit Lions, the team for which Sanders spent his entire Hall of Fame career.

Though most people realized Brooks was wearing a Barry jersey, some ignorant fans bashed him on social media because they thought he was supporting Bernie Sanders to become President of the United States in 2020.

Well, Barry caught wind of this and decided to have some fun by tweeting out a message to Garth, asking if he would be his Vice President.

It did not take long for Garth to reply to Barry on Twitter and ladies and gentlemen, it looks like it is going to be Sanders/Brooks in 2020?

Let’s go!!!

 

