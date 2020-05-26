41.2 F
Gary Bettman says 2019-2020 regular season is over, 24 teams to compete for Stanley Cup

Gary Bettman says 2019-2020 regular season is over, 24 teams to compete for Stanley Cup

According to reports, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has officially ended the 2019-2020 regular season and 24 teams will now compete for the Stanley Cup via a tournament.

The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon while Bettman met with NHL general managers.

The exact format for the 24-team tournament has not yet been revealed.

By Arnold Powell

