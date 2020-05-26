Gary Bettman says 2019-2020 regular season is over, 24 teams to compete for Stanley Cup

According to reports, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has officially ended the 2019-2020 regular season and 24 teams will now compete for the Stanley Cup via a tournament.

The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon while Bettman met with NHL general managers.

The exact format for the 24-team tournament has not yet been revealed.

Bettman says the regular season is over. Says remaining 24 teams will resume play in tournament hosted in two hub cities to be named later. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 26, 2020

NHL GMs' call went 1 hour 10 minutes. Sources say league unveiled 24-team format but couldn't give specific dates, which GMs had hoped for. Phase 3 (training camps) won't open before July, but no specific date (anywhere from July 1-15 start?) Phase 2 anywhere from June 1-8 start? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 26, 2020