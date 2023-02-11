Gary Payton II FAILED Physical Exam Shocks NBA Community – Can the Four-Team Trade Still Happen?

Inside the Article: Why it Matters for Gary Payton II and the four teams involved

On Thursday, prior to the passing of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors traded center James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a multi-team deal. Saddiq Bey was sent from Detroit to the Atlanta Hawks, while Gary Payton II was acquired by the Warriors from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks acquired Bey by sending five second-round picks to the Warriors. Additionally, the Pistons traded forward Kevin Knox to the Warriors, who then sent Knox and the five second-round picks to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Payton. Well, according to a report, Payton II has failed his physical exam and the entire trade is in jeopardy.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Payton's core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam.”

The Warriors have until Saturday to go through with the trade

If Warriors do not want to go through with the trade, it will be rescinded