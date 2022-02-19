in Detroit Red Wings

Gemel Smith snatched off waivers by Red Wings division rival

updated 18 Views 3 Votes

The Detroit Red Wings claimed

    forward Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this month, reuniting him with his brother Givani and marking the first time in over half a century a pair of brothers suited up on the ice for Detroit.

    However, he’s going right back down south. After being waived by Detroit yesterday, he’s been claimed by his former team.

    In three games with Detroit, Smith was a -2 along with picking up a Fighting major.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan, Michigan State make AP’s 25 greatest programs of all-time list