Gemel Smith snatched off waivers by Red Wings division rival

The Detroit Red Wings claimed
- forward Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this month, reuniting him with his brother Givani and marking the first time in over half a century a pair of brothers suited up on the ice for Detroit.
However, he’s going right back down south. After being waived by Detroit yesterday, he’s been claimed by his former team.
TB claims Gemel Smith.
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 19, 2022
In three games with Detroit, Smith was a -2 along with picking up a Fighting major.
