Detroit Lions Rookie Sione Vaki Injured At Training Camp





According to a report from Ben Raven, Detroit Lions rookie RB Sione Vaki left Thursday’s training camp practice and is currently being evaluated for a shoulder injury. The team has yet to release further details on the severity of the injury or the expected timeline for Vaki’s recovery.

Sione Vaki played college football for the Utah Utes as a two-way player, showcasing his versatility and athleticism on both sides of the ball. During his sophomore season, Vaki made a significant impact on defense, finishing with 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. His offensive contributions were equally impressive, with 317 yards rushing (averaging 7.5 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Vaki caught 11 passes for 203 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Vaki’s outstanding performance in college earned him prestigious accolades. He was voted to the first-team All-Pac-12 team twice in 2023, both as a safety and a special teams/all-purpose player. These honors underscored his exceptional skills and versatility, further cementing his reputation as a standout player.

Drafted by the Lions

The Detroit Lions recognized Sione Vaki’s potential and selected him in the fourth round, 132nd overall, of the 2024 NFL Draft. His selection highlighted the Lions’ intention to bolster their roster with dynamic and versatile players. Vaki’s ability to contribute on both offense and defense, as well as his prowess on special teams, made him a valuable addition to the team.

Impact of the Injury

The injury to Sione Vaki is a setback for the Detroit Lions as they prepare for the upcoming season. Vaki was expected to play a significant role in the team’s plans, given his impressive college career and the promise he showed during the early stages of training camp. The Lions’ coaching staff and fans alike will be eagerly awaiting updates on Vaki’s condition and potential return to the field.