Gennings Dunker Could Be Detroit’s Next Interior Enforcer

The Detroit Lions have been remarkably consistent in how they build their roster under Brad Holmes. Flash comes secondary. Toughness comes first. And nowhere is that philosophy more obvious than in the trenches.

That’s why former Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker feels like a player Lions fans should start paying attention to as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. He looks, plays, and competes like a Detroit Lion. Just don’t expect him to be drafted as a direct replacement for Taylor Decker.

While Dunker lined up primarily at right tackle during his college career, his skill set points toward a different role at the next level, one that actually fits Detroit’s long-term needs even better.

Iowa’s offensive line development has long mirrored what the Lions value most: physicality, discipline, and reliability. Dunker came up in that exact environment. He’s a power-based blocker who thrives in the run game, plays with a strong base, and finishes blocks with purpose. His game isn’t built on finesse or athletic flash. It’s built on leverage, strength, and an edge that shows up snap after snap.

That translates cleanly to the NFL, but it also explains why Dunker’s best position in Detroit may not be on the edge. While he held his own in pass protection at tackle, especially against power rushers, his frame and play style project more naturally to the interior, where his strengths would be maximized and his weaknesses minimized.

Why This Isn’t About Replacing Taylor Decker

It’s easy to connect any offensive line prospect to Taylor Decker’s uncertain future. Decker has been a pillar for the Lions, but age and health always loom for veteran linemen. Still, drafting Dunker wouldn’t be about finding Decker’s successor.

Detroit doesn’t need to rush a tackle transition. Penei Sewell is firmly entrenched at right tackle and has become the best player in the league at that position. Moving him would solve one problem while creating another. The Lions value continuity, and there’s no reason to disrupt an elite setup when there’s a cleaner path forward.

That cleaner path is inside.

The Graham Glasgow Timeline Matters

If the Lions are looking ahead, the more pressing question sits at guard. Graham Glasgow has been an important part of Detroit’s offensive line resurgence, but he’s approaching the stage of his career where tough decisions become unavoidable. Whether it comes through retirement or a cap-related move, it’s reasonable to expect the Lions to plan for life after Glasgow sooner rather than later.

That’s where Dunker fits perfectly.

Moving Dunker inside allows Detroit to maintain its physical identity without forcing him into a role that demands elite foot speed on the edge. At guard, Dunker can immediately impact the run game, anchor against interior power rushers, and play downhill in the type of offense Dan Campbell wants to impose on defenses.

A Classic Brad Holmes Projection

This is the kind of move Brad Holmes has made repeatedly. He drafts linemen for what they can become, not just where they lined up in college. Position flexibility, long-term planning, and trench depth are all hallmarks of his approach.

Dunker represents all of that. He offers interior insurance, future starting potential, and the ability to step into a meaningful role without rushing development. It’s proactive roster building, not reactive drafting.

Gennings Dunker may have played tackle at Iowa, but his NFL future, especially in Detroit, looks much more like a tough, reliable interior offensive lineman who keeps the Lions’ foundation strong. And if history tells us anything, those are exactly the players this front office values most.