Perfect Fit for Detroit Lions Has MAJOR Injury Concerns

The Detroit Lions love “their type” up front—tough, nasty, smart, and built to move people off the spot. That’s why ever since Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker has been labeled by plenty of draft watchers as a perfect Dan Campbell fit.

But there’s a catch… and it’s a big one.

NFL injury analyst Jimmy Liao, MD flagged Dunker with a “MOD-HIGH CONCERN (7/10)” medical grade, listing a long history: sesamoid surgery, ankle surgery, shoulder surgery, and a knee injury.

If you’re Brad Holmes, that’s the exact type of prospect who forces a brutal question: is the talent worth the long-term risk?

Why Dunker screams “Lions fit”

Let’s start with why fans (and scouts) keep circling his name.

Dunker has the body type Detroit likes—he checked in at the Senior Bowl at 6’4 7/8”, 320 pounds, with 34” arms and 10” hands. That’s NFL-ready bulk, and it shows on tape.

Scouting reports consistently describe him as:

Powerful lower half / strong anchor vs. bull rush

Heavy hands and a grip that can lock defenders up

A finisher who plays with a mean streak

Versatile experience (guard spots and right tackle), but most projections push him inside to guard at the next level

That projection makes sense for Detroit specifically. The Lions’ run game thrives when interior linemen can dent the line, climb on combos, and play with control and violence—especially in gap/duo looks. Dunker’s strengths line up with that style, and several evaluations note he’s likely better in gap/duo than wide-zone-heavy systems because he’s not an elite lateral mover.

Bottom line: if you’re betting on him as an NFL guard, you’re betting on a plug-and-play tone-setter who could fit right into the culture.

The full scouting report

Here’s the cleanest way to frame Dunker as a prospect:

What he does well

Anchor + strength: He’s hard to knock back, and his lower half is built for NFL power.

Heavy hands, strong grip, and he plays to the whistle—exactly what Detroit's staff preaches.

Multi-year contributor with snaps at multiple spots, giving him real value as a lineup "solver."

Multi-year contributor with snaps at multiple spots, giving him real value as a lineup “solver.” Senior Bowl stock: Reports noted a solid week, plus positive reviews in interviews/leadership.

What limits him

Athletic ceiling: The recurring critique is limited lateral quickness and stiffness in space—traits that make tackle a tougher long-term projection and reinforce the guard move.

He can be stressed by speed and longer rushers when isolated outside.

My Lions-specific projection: NFL guard, with early value as a “startable depth” piece and upside to become a steady starter—if the body holds up.

The problem: “Moderate/High concern” medicals

Now for the red flag that’s going to dominate his draft grade in NFL buildings.

Liao’s medical summary is blunt: 7/10 concern with a history including sesamoid surgery, ankle surgery, shoulder surgery, and knee issues.

Two details make this especially uncomfortable for Detroit:

The ankle cartilage issue

Liao notes ankle cartilage damage as a long-term concern—cartilage problems can be the kind that linger, flare up, and require management. The sesamoid surgery

This one is sneaky huge. Dunker dealt with a fractured sesamoid bone dating back to high school and required surgery. Liao adds that if the surgery involved removing one of the toe’s sesamoid bones (a scenario that can happen), injury risk to the remaining bone becomes a serious durability worry.

That’s the kind of medical profile that can split teams into two groups:

“He’s worth it if he falls.”

“Take him off the board.”

So… should the Lions still be interested?

Here’s the real Lions draft calculus:

Detroit loves trenches + toughness.

Dunker looks like he was built in a lab to play guard in a Dan Campbell offense.

in a Dan Campbell offense. But the Lions also have to protect themselves from investing meaningful capital in a player who may need constant maintenance—or worse, has a shortened durability runway.

If Dunker’s medicals check out better than the public info suggests, he becomes a legit Day 2 target. If not, he’s the definition of a prospect you only touch if the value is screaming.

Either way, the Lions are going to know the answer long before draft weekend—because this is exactly what their medical + scouting partnership is designed to solve.