Geno Auriemma was not going to let his players carry this one. Minutes after the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines beat his No. 2 UConn Huskies 77-66 on Thursday night in Ann Arbor, the Huskies head coach said the decision that cost UConn its best player for most of the first half was his own.

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The loss ended UConn’s 39-game regular-season winning streak, which had run since Feb. 6, 2025, and gave Michigan the highest-ranked win in its program history.

Geno Auriemma Takes the Blame for Sarah Strong’s Foul Trouble

Sarah Strong picked up her second foul with 2:55 left in the first quarter and her third roughly 30 seconds later, and she spent most of the rest of the half on the bench. Auriemma said the bench tried to tell him where she stood and he did not hear it.

“That was on me, that was my fault,” Auriemma said, according to CT Insider’s postgame report. “The coaches on the bench were trying to tell me the previous one was her second and I was like, I don’t know, too focused on the game to pay attention.”

Strong still finished with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. She fouled out with 18 seconds to play and UConn down 10.

Nov 2, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Cornell Big Red at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

UConn Could Not Guard Anybody in Ann Arbor

Auriemma also said to Jaxson Kaplan-Rudolph after the game, with UConn’s 39-game winning streak snapped, “We probably spent more time on Michigan than we’ve spent on any game this early in the season. We couldn’t guard anybody. I haven’t seen that in a long time. We didn’t have any help for anybody.”

He was blunter about what the film would show. “Michigan was way more ready from the opening tip than we were,” Auriemma said. “They were better organized, more disciplined, they ran their stuff.”

Four Wolverines in Double Figures, and a First for the Program

Michigan had four different players score 10 or more points. Te’Yala Delfosse led the Wolverines with a career-high 22, Olivia Olson added 19, Courtney Ogden had 12 and Syla Swords scored 10. It was the first meeting of two top-five women’s teams ever played on Michigan’s floor, and the highest-ranked opponent the program has beaten.

Michigan has never reached a women’s Final Four. Its Elite Eight runs in 2022 and 2026 are the deepest the program has gone.

It Does Not Get Easier for UConn

Michigan is one of several hard matchups the Huskies built into this season. Nine teams on UConn’s schedule sit in the current AP Top 20, and eight of those games are still ahead. The next one comes fast: UConn hosts No. 10 Iowa on Sunday, followed by trips to No. 18 Ohio State and No. 7 Louisville inside of 10 days.