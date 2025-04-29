San Francisco 49ers Make Decision on TE George Kittle

George Kittle has signed a new four-year, $76.4 million deal with the 49ers, including $40M guaranteed. Here’s what it means for San Francisco moving forward.

The San Francisco 49ers are locking in one of the cornerstones of their offense for the long haul. According to Bussin’ With The Boys, tight end George Kittle has agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, keeping him in the Bay through at least the 2029 season.

George Kittle contract extension 49ers

The deal includes $40 million in total guarantees, with $35 million guaranteed at signing and another $5 million guaranteed in 2027. That works out to $19.1 million per year, placing Kittle among the highest-paid tight ends in NFL history.

Kittle’s Legacy Still Growing

Since entering the league in 2017, Kittle has been one of the most dynamic tight ends in football — both as a pass catcher and a devastating run blocker. Over his eight-year career, he’s compiled:

  • 733 targets
  • 538 receptions
  • 7,380 receiving yards
  • 45 receiving touchdowns
  • 13.7 yards per reception

In 2024, he proved he’s still at the top of his game, hauling in 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, earning yet another Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors.

The Bottom Line

George Kittle isn’t just a key piece of the 49ers’ offense — he’s a leader, a fan favorite, and one of the faces of the franchise. With this extension, San Francisco is doubling down on its core and ensuring one of the league’s best tight ends remains in red and gold well into the future.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

