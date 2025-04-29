San Francisco 49ers Make Decision on TE George Kittle

George Kittle has signed a new four-year, $76.4 million deal with the 49ers, including $40M guaranteed. Here’s what it means for San Francisco moving forward.

The San Francisco 49ers are locking in one of the cornerstones of their offense for the long haul. According to Bussin’ With The Boys, tight end George Kittle has agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, keeping him in the Bay through at least the 2029 season.

The deal includes $40 million in total guarantees, with $35 million guaranteed at signing and another $5 million guaranteed in 2027. That works out to $19.1 million per year, placing Kittle among the highest-paid tight ends in NFL history.

Kittle’s Legacy Still Growing

Since entering the league in 2017, Kittle has been one of the most dynamic tight ends in football — both as a pass catcher and a devastating run blocker. Over his eight-year career, he’s compiled:

733 targets

538 receptions

7,380 receiving yards

45 receiving touchdowns

13.7 yards per reception

In 2024, he proved he’s still at the top of his game, hauling in 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, earning yet another Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors.

The Bottom Line

George Kittle isn’t just a key piece of the 49ers’ offense — he’s a leader, a fan favorite, and one of the faces of the franchise. With this extension, San Francisco is doubling down on its core and ensuring one of the league’s best tight ends remains in red and gold well into the future.