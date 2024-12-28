George Kittle Shares His Thoughts On Dan Campbell Prior to MNF Showdown

This Monday night, the Detroit Lions will face the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game. While Lions fans are eager to move past the heartbreaking loss, which saw the 49ers overcome a 24-7 halftime deficit to win and advance to the Super Bowl, there is a new sense of optimism surrounding Detroit under head coach Dan Campbell.

Ahead of the Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup, 49ers star tight end George Kittle shared his admiration for Campbell, emphasizing how the Lions head coach's playing style and leadership resonate with his players.

George Kittle On Dan Campbell's Grit and Leadership

Kittle praised Campbell for his gritty, hard-nosed approach to the game, reflecting on his own playing days. “I think when you have a head coach who had played and the way that he played, too, was very gritty, kind of a nasty player but was beloved by all his teammates, I think it’s really easy to play for guys like that,” Kittle said in an interview with SI. “You can see all the clips in his original press conference, like ‘biting the knee caps’ and stuff like that, I think that while to people on the outside that might look funny, I think once you get to know him and find out that’s who he is, I think people love that.”

The Importance of Holding Players to a Standard

Kittle further emphasized Campbell's ability to set and maintain high standards within the Lions’ locker room. “I think he seems like a really easy guy to play for, and he seems like a guy who they have hard practices, he makes them grind, makes them earn every second,” Kittle continued. “But, you want people like that to hold you to a standard, and that’s a standard they’ve created and he’s created since they’ve been there. And, it’s very awesome to see the Lions have gotten to that.”

With both teams entering this game with high stakes, Kittle's admiration for Campbell highlights the respect that the Lions’ head coach commands, not just within his own team, but from players around the league. As the Lions prepare for a crucial playoff push, it’s clear that Campbell’s leadership style has made a lasting impact.

The Week 17 showdown between the Lions and the 49ers promises to be a thrilling rematch, and Campbell’s leadership will be key in trying to turn the tables after last year’s painful loss.