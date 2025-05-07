George Pickens trade

Blockbuster Trade Sends George Pickens to the NFC

George Pickens is on the verge of being traded, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes a third-round pick and gives Pickens a chance for a fresh start heading into a contract year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a trade is being finalized to send wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for draft picks—highlighted by a third-rounder and additional pick swaps. The deal is expected to be completed Wednesday, per sources.

Pickens, a former second-round pick, had been in talks for a contract extension with Pittsburgh, but general manager Omar Khan appears to be pivoting in another direction.

Pickens on the Move

While Pickens still has one year remaining on his rookie deal, the timing of the trade aligns with his eligibility for an extension. The Steelers previously indicated interest in a long-term deal, but something clearly shifted behind the scenes.

The new team acquiring Pickens will get a high-upside, physical receiver who posted over 1,000 yards in 2023 and has shown flashes of being a WR1.

A Fresh Start for a Rising Star

Known for his highlight-reel grabs and swagger on the field, Pickens now gets a fresh start with a team that’s expected to give him a featured role in their offense. That could mean an increase in targets and production heading into the biggest year of his young career.

For a player with his ceiling, this change of scenery might be exactly what he needs to take the next step.

The Bottom Line

A George Pickens trade has been brewing for weeks, and now it’s nearly official. While full terms haven’t yet been released, the move signals a major shake-up for the Steelers—and a golden opportunity for Pickens to thrive elsewhere.

Stay tuned for the final details once the deal is announced.

