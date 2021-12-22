Georgia QB tests positive for COVID-19 in advance of CFP matchup vs. Michigan

According to reports, multiple sources have confirmed that Georgia QB JT Daniels has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered quarantine in advance of the Bulldogs College Football Playoff vs. Michigan.

Other members of Georgia’s quarterback room are in close contact protocol but none have tested positive as of now.

