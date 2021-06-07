Gerard Gallant rumored to be close to landing head coaching job

Sharing is caring!

The man known affectionately as “Spuddy” will not be returning to the Detroit Red Wings, though fans had been pining to see him hired by his good friend and former linemate Steve Yzerman.

Instead, Yzerman elected to bring back Jeff Blashill behind the Red Wings bench, a decision that was met with a polarizing reaction.

According to reports, Gallant is on the verge of heading to the Big Apple. NHL insider Darren Dreger of TSN stated earlier today that the Rangers are “keenly interested”:

[i]”I’d be gobsmacked if Gerard Gallant is offered a deal by the New York Rangers and didn’t take it.”

“I know the New York Rangers are keenly interested in Gerard Gallant.”[/i]

Gallant, who just coached Team Canada to gold at the IIHF World Championship, helped lead the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Finals in their inaugural season of 2017-18, and followed that up with another strong season and playoff appearance in 2018-19. For his efforts in Vegas in their first year, he was awarded the Jack Adams Trophy as the top coach in the NHL. However, team management decided to show him the door last season, and he was replaced by former San Jose Sharks bench boss Peter DeBoer.

Gallant’s coaching record also includes leading the Florida Panthers to a playoff spot in 2015-16, as well as coaching the Columbus Blue Jackets and serving as an assistant with the New York Islanders.

