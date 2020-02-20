Gerard Gallant seen visiting Montreal, but denies rumors of potential return to Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights unceremoniously fired head coach Gerard Gallant in the middle of his third season with the team earlier this year. Gallant had previously led them to the Stanley Cup Finals in their inaugural season, as well as another playoff berth the following year.

Speculation has run rampant that Gallant could find his way back to the Detroit Red Wings, where he played for several years alongside Steve Yzerman, with whom he remains good friends. It appears as though head coach Jeff Blashill will remain at the helm at least through the end of the season, which has seen the Red Wings all but clinch the NHL’s worst record.

Gallant was seen visiting the city of Montreal this week. The Montreal Canadiens are on the outside looking in at a playoff spot, and were just swept in their season series against the Red Wings, causing calls for head coach Claude Julien to lose his job to grow louder.

However, according to hockey insider Darren Dreger, Gallant’s visit in Montreal was nothing more than a short vacation.

His extensive coaching career includes stops with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens (as an assistant), Florida Panthers, and Vegas.