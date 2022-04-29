Getting to know new Detroit Lions DE Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions went to SEC country for their 2nd selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 46th overall pick, the Lions selected DE Josh Paschal from Kentucky:

Embed from Getty Images

Born in December of 1999 in Washington DC, Paschal played both football and basketball at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, amassing 64 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in his senior year. A four-star recruit, he had offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Clemson and USC before deciding to take his talents to the Kentucky Wildcats, where he would be a three-year starter and team captain.

The 6’3, 268 lb. Paschal was ranked second in the SEC last season with 15.5 tackles for loss, along with 5.5 sacks among his 53 total tackles.

Another interesting note about Paschal is that he’s currently in remission from malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer. He would undergo three separate surgeries during his treatment at UK Markey Cancer Center, and then began immunotherapy treatments and medication. His immunotherapy ended on Aug. 7, 2019 and he’s been in remission since then.

Embed from Getty Images

