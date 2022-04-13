Getting to know new Detroit Red Wings G Magnus Hellberg

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman officially helped shore up his team’s goaltending depth this afternoon, inking Swedish netminder Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract.

The 6’6 Hellberg was originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2011, becoming the first goaltender selected in that year’s Draft. However, he’d later be dealt to the New York Rangers in 2015. His body of work in the NHL isn’t exactly extensive, as he’s appeared in just a total of four games.

His professional career has mostly been spent playing in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, playing one year with HC Kunlun Red Star and then later three years with SKA Saint Petersburg. In 169 career KHL games, he’s amassed a record of 81-64-14 with a goals-against-average of 2.00 with a save percentage of .927 and 24 shutouts.