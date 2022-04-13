in Detroit Red Wings

Getting to know new Detroit Red Wings G Magnus Hellberg

He’s the latest Swede in the organization.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman officially helped shore up his team’s goaltending depth this afternoon, inking Swedish netminder Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract.

The 6’6 Hellberg was originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2011, becoming the first goaltender selected in that year’s Draft. However, he’d later be dealt to the New York Rangers in 2015. His body of work in the NHL isn’t exactly extensive, as he’s appeared in just a total of four games.

His professional career has mostly been spent playing in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, playing one year with HC Kunlun Red Star and then later three years with SKA Saint Petersburg. In 169 career KHL games, he’s amassed a record of 81-64-14 with a goals-against-average of 2.00 with a save percentage of .927 and 24 shutouts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

When Durant Distributes, Nets Are Unstoppable