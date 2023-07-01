Getting to know new Detroit Red Wings winger Daniel Sprong

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Right Winger Daniel Sprong to a one-year two million dollar contract. Sprong played last season for the Seattle Kraken.

Daniel Sprong By the Numbers

66 Games Played

21 Goals

25 Assists

46 Points

+13 +/-

14 Power-Play Points

Daniel Sprong Scouting Report

A tremendous skater, he was a high-scoring forward in junior hockey and the AHL, but is still trying to put all the pieces together as he enters his NHL prime. He is a creative playmaker who also has a good shot and can finish at the net. Is excellent in shootouts. Still needs to add strength to win more puck battles and create additional space. Consistency eludes him. Long Range Potential: Scoring winger with room to grow. – Sports Forecasters

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

This is a great deal for the Detroit Red Wings and may go down as an underrated signing. Sprong only averaged 11:25 of ice time last year for Seattle and was in a limited role for them as well and put up solid numbers. Sprong fits into what Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman talked about with his “core,” as he is only 26 years old and could see an increase in his time with the Red Wings and really grow into a solid player.