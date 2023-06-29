Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.137 Pick Jack Phelan

The Detroit Red Wings selected Defenseman Jack Phelan with the 137th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

Jack Phelan By the Numbers

59 Games Played

1 Goal

4 Assists

5 Points

-10 +/-

26 PIM

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings once again went defenseman, this time with Jack Phelan, who will also play the 2023-24 season in the NCAA, going to the University of Wisconsin. Phelan is 19 years old and is 6'4″, and weighs 190 lbs; another big boy that the Red Wings hope will have some success and stick on the blue line for them. The more you look at the guys Steve Yzerman drafted to this point, the thing he was talking about when he said “assets” was size because when he took his defenseman, he has gone for size.