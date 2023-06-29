Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Red Wings Notes

Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.137 Pick Jack Phelan

By Chris Lavallee
0
0

The Detroit Red Wings selected Defenseman Jack Phelan with the 137th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

Jack Phelan By the Numbers

Detroit Red Wings Draft

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings once again went defenseman, this time with Jack Phelan, who will also play the 2023-24 season in the NCAA, going to the University of Wisconsin. Phelan is 19 years old and is 6'4″, and weighs 190 lbs; another big boy that the Red Wings hope will have some success and stick on the blue line for them. The more you look at the guys Steve Yzerman drafted to this point, the thing he was talking about when he said “assets” was size because when he took his defenseman, he has gone for size.

Previous article
5th Detroit Lions player suspended for gambling

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

5th Detroit Lions player suspended for gambling

We now know the fifth Detroit Lions player to be suspended for gambling.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.