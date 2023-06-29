Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.169 Pick

The Detroit Red Wings selected Goalie Rudy Guimond with the 169th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Yale Junior Bulldogs 18U AAA team.

Rudy Guimond By the Numbers

For Yale Jr. Bulldogs

17 Games Played

.939 save percentage

For Taft School

28 Games Played

.940 save percentage

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

We have reached the point in the draft where the younger kids get taken, and you may either get a star, or they just may not pan out. The Detroit Red Wings decided to take a young goalie who will play the 2023-24 season in the USHL for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, and then in 2024-25, he will play in the NCAA for the Yale Bulldogs, so Red Wings fans will have to check in over the next few years and see how he's performing.