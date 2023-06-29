Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.201 Pick Emmitt Finnie

The Detroit Red Wings selected Center Emmitt Finnie with the 201st pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League.

Emmitt Finnie By the Numbers

64 Games Played

9 Goals

26 Assists

35 Points

+11 +/-

12 PIM

Emmitt Finnie Scouting Report

“He’s matured physically and that helps him out a lot, but he also works really hard, doing a lot of the unseen work, putting in skates with coaches, extra guys and scratches,” said Fraser Minten, the 18-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect who led the Blazers and tied for fourth in the league with 17 power-play goals. “It’s paying off and he’s doing really well right now.” – Kamloops This Week

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings used their last pick in the draft the same way they used their first pick of the draft by taking a Center from the Western Hockey League. Finnie is six foot tall, 170 lbs, left-handed shot center; he really showed his talent in the Kelly Cup last year, playing in 14 games and putting up seven points (four goals and three assists) and was a +5 in the tournament. It is not known where Finnie will be playing his hockey in the 2023-24 season.