Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.41 Pick Trey Augustine

The Detroit Red Wings selected Goalie Trey Augustine with the 41st pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from US National 18 Team.
Trey Augustine By the Numbers
- 33 Games Played
- 29-1-2 Record
- .926 Save Percentage
- 2.13 Goals Against Average
Trey Augustine Scouting Report
Augustine has an excellent technical foundation. Whether you’re talking about his post-sealing ability, hinge as he rotates, or strength of pushes off the post – he ranks high in every regard. Augustine is also a wizard on jam plays with below-the-goal line puck movement. He also has incredible net awareness – the ability to always know where the frame of the net is and hit his spot when retreating back to the post. -EliteProspects 2023 NHL Draft Guide
Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings needed a goalie, and they went and got one, and they got a good one in Augustine. He will play for the Michigan State Spartans in 2023-24, so Red Wings fans will get a chance to see him right in their backyard. Augustine is an exciting player who also played well in the World Juniors appearing in six games, going 6-0-0 with a .934 save percentage and a 1.61 Goals Against Average. He will be a solid player when he makes his pro debut in a few years.