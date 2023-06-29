Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.47 Pick Brady Cleveland

The Detroit Red Wings selected Defenseman Brady Cleveland with the 47th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from United State National Team. The Red Wings traded the 43rd pick with the Nashville Predators for the 47th pick and the 141st pick of the draft.

Brady Cleveland By the Numbers

55 Games Played

0 Goals

3 Assists

3 Points

+19 +/-

106 PIM

Brady Cleveland Scouting Report

“Cleveland shows as a bit of a solid but unspectacular defenseman who didn’t stand out in a positive or negative manner in this one. He saw very limited ice time as the team’s seventh defenseman, but still remained effective when hopping over the boards.”- Mayor's Manor

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings needed to get some physical players, and boy did they with Cleveland; he will play the 2023-24 season with the University of Wisconsin, so Michigan and Michigan State fans will get a chance to see their future big defenseman play. Cleveland is a big boy standing at 6-5 and weighing 209 lbs. He will be an intimidator for the Red Wings in the future, for sure.